UAE: Police nab gang who stole new, luxury rental cars

All UAE entities ask residents to verify such news through official sources
Crime1 week ago
Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested a gang of thieves who stole new and luxury cars from rental companies country-wide.
Colonel Saeed Obaid, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Umm Al Quwain Police, said the force got several reports from car rental services saying a person from another emirate contacted them. The person would ask for the valuable vehicles to be delivered to a location in Umm Al Quwain.
According to their statements, the employees would complete the transactions electronically without verifying the validity of the data they were given or the identity of the person who contacted them.
The investigation revealed that the gang would disable the vehicle's trackers upon receiving them in Umm Al Quwain. It also revealed that the gang operated between different emirates.
Police ambushed the gang in coordination with the CID and arrested them.
They admitted to all charges against them, as well as transferring the vehicles to an accomplice in a neighbouring emirate.
The police have returned all vehicles to their rightful owners.
Following the case, Colonel Obaid has urged car rental businesses in the country to verify the identities and documents of their customers.
The case has been referred to public prosecution.
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago
Crime1 week ago