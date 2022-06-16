Dubai: 2 jailed for stealing cash forgotten by a passenger in taxi

RTA and police helped the man locate his bag and nab the accused

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 9:09 AM

The Dubai Disputes Court sentenced two Arab men to one-month imprisonment and ordered them to pay a Dh30,000 fine for stealing a handbag with cash.

The court also ordered the authorities to deport the guilty after completion of their prison term.

The accused found the forgotten bag with Dh14,000 and eu3,900 cash in the back seat of a Dubai taxi. The duo stole the bag instead of returning it to the authorities or informing the driver.

According to the police investigation, the victim (an Arab) hailed a taxi from Salah Al-Din Street in Dubai, and after getting down, he realised that he had forgotten his Louis Vuitton bag. He filed a complaint with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai about his forgotten bag.

The RTA officials reviewed surveillance cameras and found that the two passengers who got into the vehicle after the complainant stole the lost bag.

The incident was later referred to Dubai Police, and a CID team was formed to investigate the matter.

The two men were immediately identified and arrested.

During interrogation, the two accused confessed their crime and were referred to Public Prosecution.