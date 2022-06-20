Dubai: Man jailed for embezzling Dh770,000 from woman who didn't know language

He had received the amount to buy a shipment of pistachios

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 12:34 PM

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to three months in prison for embezzling Dh770,000 from a woman by taking advantage of her lack of fluency in Arabic.

The man had received the amount to buy a shipment of pistachios.

However, he kept the entire amount to himself.

Later, he returned an amount of Dh179,000 and took her to the notary to sign a document in Arabic. The lady then asked the receptionist of the contents of the document she had signed. She was informed that it was a waiver stating that she has no concerns with the amount received.

The woman then fled the place and took the document along with her.

Later, the accused made an appeal in the Court of Cessation, stating that he had only received Dh230,000, using which he bought a shipment of pistachios which she refused to receive. The court rejected the man's appeal and sentenced him to prison.

