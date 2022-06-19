UAE military to carry out security exercise, residents asked to stay away

Ministry of Interior urges public not to photograph the exercises in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 9:28 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 10:30 PM

UAE’s Ministry of Interior will conduct security exercises in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, the ministry announced on Sunday.

The exercises will be held in Ajman on Monday while it will be held in Umm Al Quwain on Wednesday. Public can witness military units and helicopters during the exercise.

The ministry has requested the general public not to photograph the military exercises and stay away from the exercise sites. It has also urged the public to make way for police units to remain safe.