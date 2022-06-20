UAE: Authorities warn of fake messages with police, government logos

Fraudulent text messages are making their rounds, the authority warns
UAE1 day ago
Authorities last night warned residents of suspicious messages which may bear government logos.
The Ministry of Interior said in a tweet that digital scammers try to defraud victims by making the receiver believe that the message is from a governmental organisation. These suspicious messages often contain a link or a one time password (OTP).
Authorities have reiterated that messages from governmental organisations will be sent from official numbers.
The Ministry has also urged residents to report such messages to ensure that appropriate action is taken.
ALSO READ:
Fraudulent text messages are making their rounds, the authority warns
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed made the pledge during Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate
UAE1 day ago
Plane carrying food, medical assistance sent as part of humanitarian efforts
UAE1 day ago
Country experiences minor quakes several times a year, they are not a cause for worry
UAE1 day ago
Prices in affordable areas are increasing at a double-digit rate
UAE1 day ago
Experts say obesity, hypertension can be a contributing factor
UAE1 day ago
Heat stress management programme launched in Abu Dhabi
UAE1 day ago
The device will help keep police safe when dealing with armed or dangerous criminals
UAE1 day ago