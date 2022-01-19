UAE: Covid PCR test must for students every 2 weeks for in-person learning

Parents will be allowed to enter the campus only if they have the Green Pass activated on their AlHosn app

Students in public schools and colleges across the UAE are all set to return to in-person learning in two groups from next week.

To facilitate their return, the Ministry of Education has announced a set of Covid safety measures. The protocol is a federal mandate, but each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level. Therefore, they may not apply in all the Emirates.

As per the protocol announced by Hazza Al Mansoori, a government spokesperson, students must have a negative result of a Covid test conducted within 96 hours of return to campus.

They must then take a PCR test every two weeks to continue campus learning.

The green status is activated for 14 days when fully vaccinated people get a negative PCR test result. They must also have a negative result of a PCR test conducted within 96 hours of entry.

School trips have been suspended until further notice.

"Remote learning option is available for parents to choose for their children," Al Mansoori added. "We advise parents and students to start conducting PCR tests to avoid crowding at examination centres."