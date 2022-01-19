Dubai: Do Covid patients need to take PCR test after isolation period?

The country has further tightened curbs to cut contamination
coronavirus9 hours ago
Anyone with a positive Covid-19 PCR test result is a considered a confirmed case in Dubai. Such patients have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if they are asymptomatic.
“There is no need to redo the PCR test after completing 10 days of isolation,” the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) tweeted on Wednesday.
A close contact of a positive case needs to self-isolate for seven days. They don’t need to take a PCR test if they have no symptoms.
In Dubai, students who are Covid-positive or close contacts, or have symptoms must be given the option to learn remotely during their isolation period.
In the UAE Capital, the rules are more elaborate for multiple categories. Read about them here:
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
The country has further tightened curbs to cut contamination
coronavirus9 hours ago
The testing kits were stolen from a freight depot in the Australian city
coronavirus10 hours ago
Researchers found that participants were significantly worse at recalling personal experiences
coronavirus10 hours ago
Japan has declared states of emergency four times during the pandemic.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Omicron variant will disrupt the recovery in early 2022 after last year saw four per cent growth over 2020
coronavirus17 hours ago
The UN health agency chief warns against dismissing the Omicron variant as mild
coronavirus18 hours ago
Negative test rule was introduced to slow the spread of Omicron variant.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Modellers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March
coronavirus19 hours ago