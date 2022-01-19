Dubai: Do Covid patients need to take PCR test after isolation period?

A close contact of a positive case needs to self-isolate for seven days

Anyone with a positive Covid-19 PCR test result is a considered a confirmed case in Dubai. Such patients have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if they are asymptomatic.

“There is no need to redo the PCR test after completing 10 days of isolation,” the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) tweeted on Wednesday.

A close contact of a positive case needs to self-isolate for seven days. They don’t need to take a PCR test if they have no symptoms.

In Dubai, students who are Covid-positive or close contacts, or have symptoms must be given the option to learn remotely during their isolation period.

Abu Dhabi

