Abu Dhabi border rules: Covid vaccine booster must to enter Emirate

Experts have attributed the low hospitalisations to high levels of previous infections and vaccination.
UAE is taking several proactive precautionary and preventive health measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Emirates.
In its latest update, Al Hosn app, UAE's official app for all your Covid-19 test results, said that a booster shot for all types of Covid-19 vaccinations has been made a mandatory requirement to enter Abu Dhabi and most public places in the emirate.
The official Twitter handle posted: “Booster doses for all types of vaccinations are required. Make sure to book yours now if it’s been six months since you completed your vaccination to maintain the Green Pass.”
Health practitioners in the country have advised residents to get get vaccinated and boosted in order to reduce risk of virus symptoms, especially becoming severely ill.
Al Hosn also noted that even if a person has taken Pfizer-BioNTech as a booster dose after taking two doses of Sinopharm, still that individual needs to take another booster shot if it has been six months since the last jab.
“Kindly book your booster dose as soon as possible to maintain green status in the Alhosn app.”
In August, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office noted that fully vaccinated residents who have taken Sinopharm dose more than six months ago must take a booster shot whereas individuals who have taken other vaccinations didn’t require a booster dose yet.
In December, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged all UAE residents aged 18 and above to receive a booster six month after receiving a last dose.
The latest update from Al Hosn app clarifies the requirement in Abu Dhabi.
A ‘green pass’ is activated if you are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test result from within the past 14 days. To be fully vaccinated, you must have received two doses of a vaccine. To maintain vaccination status, you must receive a booster dose if you received your second dose six months or more earlier.
