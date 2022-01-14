Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces updated safety protocols for positive cases, close contacts

Abu Dhabi on Friday released an updated list of procedures for those who test positive for Covid-19 or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

For Covid-positive cases

Patients in high-risk categories - those who are 50 years old and above, have symptoms, have a chronic disease and pregnant women - must first visit a designated Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center for medical assessment and isolation measures.

To end isolation, they must get two negative results 24 hours apart. Otherwise, they must conduct a PCR test on days eight and 10 and complete 10 days of isolation with no symptoms in the last 3 days of isolation, after medical evaluation.

Patients who fall under other categories - those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic diseases - must first retest in any health facility in the emirate and continue to isolate. If the retest comes back positive as well, they will be contacted by a specialist to complete the isolation procedures.

If the retest comes back negative, they must wait 24 hours and then take a third PCR test. If this test also comes back negative, they may resume regular activities while continuing to follow precautionary measures.

For close contacts

Close contacts will receive an SMS to conduct a PCR test and register in the home quarantine programme through a link that will be provided in the SMS.

Vaccinated individuals must quarantine themselves for seven days, while unvaccinated individuals must do so for 10 days.

If the PCR test returns negative

Close contacts must continue to quarantine and conduct an additional PCR test in any health facility in the emirate on Day 6 (for vaccinated individuals) or Day 9 (for unvaccinated).

If the second test returns negative, they can resume activities as usual - but must continue to follow precautionary measures.

If the PCR test returns positive

High-risk categories (such as those who are 50 years old and above, who have symptoms, have a chronic disease or are pregnant) must visit a designated Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre for medical assessment and isolation measures.

Those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic diseases will need to retest in any health facility in the emirate and continue to isolate.

If the second test returns positive, a specialist will be in touch to complete the isolation procedures.

However, if the second test returns negative, close contacts will need to obtain a third negative PCR test result within 24 hours. If the test returns negative, they can resume activities as before.

When can close contacts end isolation?

- Get two negative PCR test results that are 24 hours apart, or

- Conduct a PCR test on days 8 and 10 and complete 10 days in isolation with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation, after medical evaluation.

