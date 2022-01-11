Covid in UAE: 3 instances when remote learning must be offered to students of Dubai schools

Students may return for face-to-face classes when they no longer have any symptoms

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 10:53 AM

Several schools in Dubai have resumed in-person learning after temporarily shifting classes online due to positive Covid cases among staff and students. Some schools have secured approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to extend remote learning for another week.

Schools can move a class, grade/year level or the whole school to distance learning for a 48-hour period without prior approval from the KHDA.

Dubai schools had resumed 100 per cent in-person learning in October last year. Given the current Covid situation, the KHDA has suspended some activities like trips, events and internal gatherings – such as assemblies and performances. Canteens will remain shut as well.

According to information available on the KHDA website, schools in Dubai must offer the e-learning option to students in the following cases:

1. Those who have Covid symptoms: Students or staff who have any Covid-like symptoms must not go to school. They may return once they are fine and are no longer showing the symptoms. During this period, students must have the option to pursue education remotely.

2. Students who have tested positive for Covid: Students and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 must complete 10 days of home isolation. Remote learning option must be made available to them. They must receive a clearance certificate authorised by the Dubai Health Authority before returning to school.

3. Close contacts: Students identified as close contacts by a school’s health and safety officer must quarantine for seven days. During this period, they can attend classes virtually. A PCR test is not required for close contacts to return to school unless they develop Covid symptoms.

Schools in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain, and public ones across the UAE, had moved classes online as a safety measure from the new term that began earlier this month.

During this period, authorities in Abu Dhabi will step up PCR testing campaigns for education sector personnel. Education regulators will monitor the situation to update protocols for the return to in-school learning.