Covid in UAE: 3 instances when remote learning must be offered to students of Dubai schools

Doctors have urged parents to get children vaccinated to avoid complications if a child tests positive
Education6 days ago
Several schools in Dubai have resumed in-person learning after temporarily shifting classes online due to positive Covid cases among staff and students. Some schools have secured approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to extend remote learning for another week.
Schools can move a class, grade/year level or the whole school to distance learning for a 48-hour period without prior approval from the KHDA.
Dubai schools had resumed 100 per cent in-person learning in October last year. Given the current Covid situation, the KHDA has suspended some activities like trips, events and internal gatherings – such as assemblies and performances. Canteens will remain shut as well.
According to information available on the KHDA website, schools in Dubai must offer the e-learning option to students in the following cases:
1. Those who have Covid symptoms: Students or staff who have any Covid-like symptoms must not go to school. They may return once they are fine and are no longer showing the symptoms. During this period, students must have the option to pursue education remotely.
2. Students who have tested positive for Covid: Students and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 must complete 10 days of home isolation. Remote learning option must be made available to them. They must receive a clearance certificate authorised by the Dubai Health Authority before returning to school.
3. Close contacts: Students identified as close contacts by a school’s health and safety officer must quarantine for seven days. During this period, they can attend classes virtually. A PCR test is not required for close contacts to return to school unless they develop Covid symptoms.
ALSO READ:
Schools in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain, and public ones across the UAE, had moved classes online as a safety measure from the new term that began earlier this month.
During this period, authorities in Abu Dhabi will step up PCR testing campaigns for education sector personnel. Education regulators will monitor the situation to update protocols for the return to in-school learning.
Doctors have urged parents to get children vaccinated to avoid complications if a child tests positive
Education6 days ago
Families in quarantine grapple with 'logistical challenges' as several institutions switched to remote learning
Education1 week ago
Several staff members and students have reported testing positive for the virus or being in close contact with someone who had Covid
Education1 week ago
The temporary shift to online classes is being done with 'full support' of the KHDA
Education1 week ago
Officials announce that nursery schools will have in-person classes
Education1 week ago
New Covid safety rules for students; full list of announcements from across the Emirates
Education1 week ago
Special staff have been designated to ensure contact between various groups of students is minimised
Education1 week ago
Friday will be a half-day, operating remotely
Education2 weeks ago