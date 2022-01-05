Covid in UAE: Dubai announces remote learning, updated safety protocols for schools

KHDA also answered some crucial questions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 7:35 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 7:49 PM

School managements in Dubai can move a class, grade/year level or the whole school to distance learning for a 48-hour period without prior approval.

Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on its website that students with Covid symptoms or close contacts must be given the option to learn online.

Students may return to school when they no longer have any Covid symptoms. A PCR test is not required, the authority said.

The education regulator also answered some crucial questions:

What happens if students or staff are identified as close contacts?

They must quarantine for seven days. Students must be given the option of distance learning.

A PCR test is not required for close contacts to return to school unless they develop Covid symptoms. Household members of the close contact do not need to self-isolate, unless the close contact develops Covid-19 symptoms.

What happens if students or staff test positive for Covid-19?

They must complete 10 days of home isolation. Students must be given the option of distance learning. They must receive a clearance certificate authorised by the Dubai Health Authority before returning to school.

Are face masks still necessary?

All students above the age of six, and all adults at school, must continue to wear masks properly.

What activities have been suspended?

As a precautionary measure, all trips, events and internal gatherings – such as assemblies and performances – must be put on hold. This includes PE lessons.

Extra-curricular activities taking place at the school, either within or outside of school hours, must be put on hold.

Cafeterias and canteens must be closed.

Why have these changes been made?

The health, safety and wellbeing of the Dubai education community continues to be a priority. Dubai Government authorities are working together to monitor and update policies to ensure students and staff stay safe in a changeable environment.

How long will these changes be in place?

For two weeks starting from Monday, January. Any updates to this will be shared as quickly as possible.

Which schools do these changes apply to?

To all private schools in Dubai.

Will there be any other changes?

For now, schools are expected to continue complying with existing health and safety protocols.

