Covid in UAE: Dubai announces remote learning, updated safety protocols for schools

The guidelines will help schools align with the country's 4.5-day workweek
Education1 week ago
School managements in Dubai can move a class, grade/year level or the whole school to distance learning for a 48-hour period without prior approval.
Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on its website that students with Covid symptoms or close contacts must be given the option to learn online.
Students may return to school when they no longer have any Covid symptoms. A PCR test is not required, the authority said.
The education regulator also answered some crucial questions:
They must quarantine for seven days. Students must be given the option of distance learning.
A PCR test is not required for close contacts to return to school unless they develop Covid symptoms. Household members of the close contact do not need to self-isolate, unless the close contact develops Covid-19 symptoms.
They must complete 10 days of home isolation. Students must be given the option of distance learning. They must receive a clearance certificate authorised by the Dubai Health Authority before returning to school.
All students above the age of six, and all adults at school, must continue to wear masks properly.
As a precautionary measure, all trips, events and internal gatherings – such as assemblies and performances – must be put on hold. This includes PE lessons.
Extra-curricular activities taking place at the school, either within or outside of school hours, must be put on hold.
Cafeterias and canteens must be closed.
The health, safety and wellbeing of the Dubai education community continues to be a priority. Dubai Government authorities are working together to monitor and update policies to ensure students and staff stay safe in a changeable environment.
For two weeks starting from Monday, January. Any updates to this will be shared as quickly as possible.
To all private schools in Dubai.
For now, schools are expected to continue complying with existing health and safety protocols.
