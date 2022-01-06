UAE: Sharjah announces work-from-home option for mothers

The option will be valid until schools resume in-person classes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 3:33 PM

Female employees in Sharjah can work remotely if they have a young child whose school opts for distance learning, authorities said on Thursday.

The Sharjah Human Resources Department said government entities could make the decision, which is effective from the second academic term that began on January 3.

To be considered eligible, working mothers should be in a job that can be done remotely without affecting the workflow of the government entity. The child must also be studying in grades lower than seven. The option will be valid until schools resume in-person classes.

In special cases, the department said employees may opt for remote work if no one else is available to look after their children.

