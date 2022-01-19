UAE: Healthcare group files police complaint over fake Covid PCR test results

Japan has declared states of emergency four times during the pandemic.
One of UAE’s leading healthcare providers has warned residents to avoid purchasing ‘fake negative RT-PCR tests results’, especially for travel purposes.
Aster DM Healthcare issued an advisory on Wednesday after travellers were found at the airport carrying fake test reports issued by third party agents on behalf of healthcare companies, including Aster.
Since then, the company has registered a complaint with Dubai Police and the matter is under investigation.
In some cases, reports are seen to be digitally edited to reflect a negative result while in others fake negative test results were given to ensure that the passenger can travel without a hitch. A negative RT-PCR test report is a mandatory pre-travel requirement issued by most countries across the world.
Sources close to the matter said the ongoing scam is being done by third party agencies and travel agents. They provide fake negative reports to travellers so they can board flights, explained the source.
Aster DM Healthcare has issued a public advisory encouraging UAE resident and travellers to avail RT PCR testing service directly from authentic healthcare service providers instead of going through agents.
PCR tests in the UAE cost anything between Dh50 to Dh150, depending on the type of service.
This is a developing story
