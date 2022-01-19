UAE: Are Covid-19 patients exempted from taking booster vaccine shots?

Booster shot is mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi and most public places in the Emirate

File

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 5:09 PM

Individuals who have been tested positive for Covid-19 can take a booster dose of the vaccine after 90 days.

In its latest update, the Al Hosn app said that individuals who had tested positive for Covid-19 can take a booster dose of vaccine after 90 days.

The UAE's official app for all Covid-19 test results noted that people recovering from Covid-19 get a 90-day exemption to get a booster dose.

"If you had Covid-19 (2 positive PCR test results), you will get a 90-day exemption, after which you can get your booster dose or your vaccinations. Kindly contact the health authority in your Emirate for further clarification or your nearest vaccination centre," Al Hosn said.

Al Hosn recently noted that a booster shot for all types of Covid-19 vaccinations has been made mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi and most public places in the Emirate.

"To enter Abu Dhabi, you must have a green pass or a valid negative PCR test result of fewer than 96 hours. Kindly note that the green pass is required to enter public places in Abu Dhabi," Al Hosn has reiterated.

ALSO READ:

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced administering 15,122 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 23.14 million doses, with a distribution rate of 233.98 doses per 100 people. A percentage of 100 per cent have received one dose, and 93.19 per cent is fully vaccinated of the population.