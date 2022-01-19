Covid in UAE: Students to return for in-person learning at schools, colleges in 2 groups

Covid in UAE: Remote learning extended in some schools; no in-person exams till end of the month
In-person examinations have been postponed till at least January 28
Education1 week ago
Students in public schools and colleges across the UAE will return to in-person learning in two groups, a top official has announced on Wednesday.
The country’s public education facilities had adopted remote learning as a Covid safety measure for the first three weeks of 2022.
According to Hazza Al Mansoori, a government spokesperson, the first group of students will return to education institutes on January 24.
These include kindergarten, cycle 1, and grade 12 and 13 students. Those taking international exams will also return to campus, Al Mansoori added.
The rest of the students will resume in-person learning from January 31.
Schools across the country were to return to 100 per cent campus learning from the beginning of the new year. However, the Ministry of Education shifted classes online for three weeks as the new term began on January 3.
In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level. Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have allowed schools to receive students on campus, with additional Covid safety rules.
