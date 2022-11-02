Dubai: Woman jailed for assaulting her roommate, causing permanent disability

The incident happened as a result of a financial dispute that escalated into violence and rendered the victim incapable of working for 20 days

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 9:07 AM

An Arab woman has been convicted to a year in prison for assaulting her roommate after an argument that escalated.

According to police records, a woman filed a report stating that she had been assaulted by her roommate after a financial dispute arose between her and the accused. She said that the latter started insulting and assaulting her.

The victim stated that she was taken by surprise by the attack, which resulted in multiple injuries.

According to the forensic doctor’s report, the victim sustained several wounds in the face, including deformation and deviation of the nasal septum, which is a permanent disability estimated at 10 per cent. As a result of the incident, the victim was unable to perform her work for a period of more than 20 days.

During the investigation, the accused admitted to assaulting the victim following a financial dispute that broke out between them, and that she did not intend to cause a permanent disability to the victim.

She will be deported after serving her sentence.

