Dubai: Woman jailed for assaulting her roommate, causing permanent disability

An Arab woman has been convicted to a year in prison for assaulting her roommate after an argument that escalated.
According to police records, a woman filed a report stating that she had been assaulted by her roommate after a financial dispute arose between her and the accused. She said that the latter started insulting and assaulting her.
The victim stated that she was taken by surprise by the attack, which resulted in multiple injuries.
According to the forensic doctor’s report, the victim sustained several wounds in the face, including deformation and deviation of the nasal septum, which is a permanent disability estimated at 10 per cent. As a result of the incident, the victim was unable to perform her work for a period of more than 20 days.
During the investigation, the accused admitted to assaulting the victim following a financial dispute that broke out between them, and that she did not intend to cause a permanent disability to the victim.
She will be deported after serving her sentence.
