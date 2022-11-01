Dubai: 3 men jailed for a year, fined Dh3,500 for assault and theft

According to the case file, a team of Dubai Police investigators collected evidence and arrested the suspects

Tue 1 Nov 2022

Three men have been convicted of assaulting and stealing Dh3,500 from an employee working in Naif.

They have been sentenced to a year in prison, jointly fined the stolen amount and will be deported after they serve their sentence. The appeals court upheld the ruling.

Last December, an Asian man has filed a police report, saying that he was assaulted by three men while he was walking in Naif.

The victim said that he attempted to resist them when they began asking for money. However, he was attacked with knives and could not move. The accused then fled from the scene.

The accused then admitted to their crime.

