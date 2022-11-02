UAE: Man accuses ex-wife of stealing Dh70,000 from his safe when they were married

He says that their divorce was largely due to her not returning the money she took from him, and sues her for Dh85,000

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 8:14 AM

An Abu Dhabi resident filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife accusing her of taking Dh70,000 from his private safe at home without his knowledge and consent.

The man had demanded that his ex-wife pay him Dh85,000, accounting for the amount she took from him and compensation for the damages.

The man told the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court that he had three children with his wife.

He said that before they got divorced, the woman illegally took the money from his private safe in their bedroom.

The man stressed that the woman knew the secret passcode that opened the safe and that she had admitted to taking the money. She had promised to return it, which she didn’t do until they separated.

He said their divorce largely resulted from the arguments over this incident.

The woman denied taking money from the safe of her ex-husband when she appeared in court.

She also said she didn’t receive Dh15,000 from the man for their children’s school transportation for a year and that her ex-husband had filed a lawsuit against her to avoid looking after his daughters.

After hearing from all parties, the court decided to dismiss the case due to lack of evidence.

The man was told to pay for his ex-wife’s legal expenses.

