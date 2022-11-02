Abu Dhabi: Real estate manager sues tenant for Dh300,000 after he 'insulted' her on WhatsApp

The defendant’s lawyer said the accusations against his client were 'malicious and baseless', and requested the judge to dismiss the case

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 7:12 AM

A general manager of a real estate firm in Abu Dhabi filed a lawsuit against her tenant, accusing him of undermining and insulting her through WhatsApp messages without any reason.

Official court records stated that the woman filed the lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court demanding that the man pays her Dh300,000 in compensation for the damages moral and material damages.

She explained in her lawsuit that she is the general manager of the real estate company affiliated with a major properties management group, and that the defendant spoke with one of her subordinates via WhatsApp because he had a water problem in his apartment. She said that the man insulted her without a clear reason.

The defendant denied the accusations against him when he appeared in court. The tenant’s lawyer said the accusations against his client were malicious and baseless.

He requested the judge to dismiss the case, stressing that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that his client insulted the plaintiff.

After hearing from all parties, the judge decided to dismiss the case due to lack of evidence.

The court said in its ruling that the complainant did not provide evidence to prove that the defendant undermined or insulted her.

The judge also ordered the plaintiff to pay for the tenant’s legal expenses.

