Dubai: Maid assaults employer during argument, jailed

Crime6 days ago
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a maid to one year in prison for assaulting her female employer.
According to case details, a Gulf national had filed a police report stating that she had been beaten up by her maid during an argument.
She said that the maid hit her, pulled her by the hair until she fell to the ground and broke her finger during the assault.
The victim added that she called her children for help before they separated the maid from her.
The African maid was arrested after the family called the police, while the female employer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The forensic laboratory report showed that the victim sustained injuries, including a broken finger and bruises on different parts of the body due to the assault.
The accused will be deported after serving her sentence.
