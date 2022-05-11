Dubai: Injured expat assaults on-duty paramedic as he treated him, jailed

Two suspects resisted arrest and destroyed police property
A young Arab man has been sentenced to one-month imprisonment and fined Dh5,000 for assaulting an on-duty paramedic.
The Court of Appeal has upheld the Dubai Misdemeanour and Violations Court's ruling in an assault case against an Arab man. According to case details, the incident took place in January 2021 at Dubai's International City.
A paramedic filed a report stating that he was beaten by an Arab man, who threatened to kill him.
According to the victim's statement, he responded to an emergency call involving an injured person in an apartment in International City's English Quarter. On arriving at the site, he found a bruised Arab man with another man and a woman of Asian nationality.
The victim added that as he was treating the injured man and examined him with a pressure gauge, the seemingly inebriated accused suddenly assaulted the former. He threatened to kill him as he punched the paramedic.
