Dubai: Injured expat assaults on-duty paramedic as he treated him, jailed

The accused threatened to kill him

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 12:24 PM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 12:25 PM

A young Arab man has been sentenced to one-month imprisonment and fined Dh5,000 for assaulting an on-duty paramedic.

The Court of Appeal has upheld the Dubai Misdemeanour and Violations Court's ruling in an assault case against an Arab man. According to case details, the incident took place in January 2021 at Dubai's International City.

A paramedic filed a report stating that he was beaten by an Arab man, who threatened to kill him.

According to the victim's statement, he responded to an emergency call involving an injured person in an apartment in International City's English Quarter. On arriving at the site, he found a bruised Arab man with another man and a woman of Asian nationality.

ALSO READ:

The victim added that as he was treating the injured man and examined him with a pressure gauge, the seemingly inebriated accused suddenly assaulted the former. He threatened to kill him as he punched the paramedic.