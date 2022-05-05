Dubai: Gang jailed for robbing Dh365,000, assaulting money exchange owner

The Dubai Criminal court has convicted six defendants of Asian origin for robbing and assaulting an owner of money exchange and his friend.

They have been found guilty of impersonating CID officers, stealing Dh365,000, a gold statue, phones and bank cards. The court sentenced the six accused, four present in court and two others in absentia, to two years imprisonment.

In the same session, the court also convicted two of them to additional six months jail term and a fine of Dh900 for resisting arrest, assaulting police officers and destroying Dubai Police property.

According to the police investigation, a patrol from the Al Rafaa Centre received a robbery report at a money exchange company. When the team reached the crime scene, the victim informed the officers that two men wearing kandura (Emirati traditional dress) came to his company's headquarters and pretended to be from CID.

The impersonators told the victim that he was under arrest for committing a financial violation. One of them closed the office door, while the second attacked him and his friend after grabbing their phones.

They searched the office, and one of them found the key to the safe, opened it and took Dh365, 000, a gold statue and gold and silver coins. They also stole money from his friend and bank cards and fled.

Police identified the two suspects through the surveillance cameras at the crime scene. Two more people waited in two vehicles, one of which was rented by the perpetrators of the crime to transport the gang members from the site.

The police managed to arrest one of the suspects with Dh17,000. He admitted to his crime and said the seized money was his share of the theft. He also admitted that he planned the robbery with the help of five other people at the request of an Asian person claiming to help him recover his money from the victim. He then led the police to the locations of his accomplices.

Two suspects resisted arrest and assaulted the police officers. They also destroyed property at the station.

Police have launched a search for two others.