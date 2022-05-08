Dubai: Gang jailed for fatal attack on man who reported them to police

The suspects said they intended to punish the victim, not kill him

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 10:24 AM Last updated: Sun 8 May 2022, 10:29 AM

A gang of five Asians was sentenced to three to five years in prison, followed by deportation, after they were convicted of assaulting another man, who died due to his injuries.

According to police investigations, the crime took place last May in Naif, Dubai. The police operations room received a report stating that a group attacked an Asian man on the main road. When police and ambulance arrived, they discovered that the victim had died.

The police collected inferences and were able to identify the suspects and arrest them. The first suspect admitted that he and others assaulted the victim because the man had reported the accused to police, leading to his arrest.

After they spotted the victim in one of the streets in Naif, they beat and kicked him until he fell to the ground. The gang then fled the scene.

The second suspect said he received a call from the first, who asked him to come to lunch, as he was accompanied by the other suspects. After they finished eating, the first suspect reportedly told the second that he was angry with the victim for reporting him to the police and wanted revenge.

ALSO READ:

The suspects said they intended to punish the victim, not kill him. According to the forensic report, the victim died due to injuries to the neck, a wound and bruises on the scalp, and a fractured skull and bleeding.