Dubai: Six armed men rob cash, jewellery worth Dh1.1 million from villa

The actions of the defendants, all in their twenties, damaged public property
Crime5 days ago
Six men entered a villa in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle, assaulted the family and stole cash and jewellery worth Dh1,198,000.
They entered the villa from the top floor armed with knives and a hammer.
According to the victim's account, the men then proceeded to tie up four members of the family, threatening to kill them.
The robbers stole Dh450,000 in cash, two watches worth Dh348,000 and a diamond ring worth Dh400,000 and fled the place.
Dubai Police created a team to find the suspects. One suspect was arrested from Dubai International Airport, while two others were arrested at Sharjah Airport.
The fourth suspect was apprehended using a bait in Al Twar. The other two are still at large.
During interrogations, all of the accused admitted to their crimes. The police then retrieved the watches and jewellery and returned them.
ALSO READ:
The actions of the defendants, all in their twenties, damaged public property
Crime5 days ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime6 days ago
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime6 days ago
Victim's brother files case after botched back pain treatment
Crime1 week ago
The victim was lured into the UAE under the pretext of a job as a saleswoman
Crime1 week ago
The father also asked the court to order his son to pay him Dh75,000 that he allegedly took from him
Crime1 week ago
MoFAIC has asked residents to contact them at 097180024 in case of any queries
Crime1 week ago
The son attacked the victim after he enquired about his daughter's whereabouts
Crime1 week ago