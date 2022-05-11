Dubai: Six armed men rob cash, jewellery worth Dh1.1 million from villa

Two of the accused are still at large

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 8:51 AM

Six men entered a villa in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle, assaulted the family and stole cash and jewellery worth Dh1,198,000.

They entered the villa from the top floor armed with knives and a hammer.

According to the victim's account, the men then proceeded to tie up four members of the family, threatening to kill them.

The robbers stole Dh450,000 in cash, two watches worth Dh348,000 and a diamond ring worth Dh400,000 and fled the place.

Dubai Police created a team to find the suspects. One suspect was arrested from Dubai International Airport, while two others were arrested at Sharjah Airport.

The fourth suspect was apprehended using a bait in Al Twar. The other two are still at large.

During interrogations, all of the accused admitted to their crimes. The police then retrieved the watches and jewellery and returned them.

