UAE: Drunk man gets 3-year jail term for assaulting, insulting police officer

Crime
Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a 35-year-old Arab national to three years in prison for assaulting and insulting an on-duty police officer in public.
According to police records, the drunk accused was disturbing customers at a cafe when the police was called to apprehend him. As he tried to resist arrest, the accused assaulted a cop by pulling on his uniform and grabbing his hands hard, which left the cop injured.
The accused also hurled obscene insults at the officers, who were there to arrest him.
The medical examination form signed by the victim (cop) showed that he had scratches on the left hand due to the assault.
The court also ordered his deportation after serving the prison term.
Crime
Crime
Crime
Crime
Crime
Crime
Crime
