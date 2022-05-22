UAE: Drunk man gets 3-year jail term for assaulting, insulting police officer

He was disturbing the peace at a cafe and resisted arrest

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 9:56 AM Last updated: Sun 22 May 2022, 9:58 AM

Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a 35-year-old Arab national to three years in prison for assaulting and insulting an on-duty police officer in public.

According to police records, the drunk accused was disturbing customers at a cafe when the police was called to apprehend him. As he tried to resist arrest, the accused assaulted a cop by pulling on his uniform and grabbing his hands hard, which left the cop injured.

The accused also hurled obscene insults at the officers, who were there to arrest him.

The medical examination form signed by the victim (cop) showed that he had scratches on the left hand due to the assault.

The court also ordered his deportation after serving the prison term.