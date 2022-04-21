Dubai: Expat woman, brother jailed for kidnapping and robbing her ex-boyfriend

She wanted to take revenge on him for financially cheating her mother

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 11:00 AM

An expat woman and her brother have been sentenced to six months in jail for kidnapping her former boyfriend and robbing him.

According to case details, the African woman kidnapped and detained her ex-boyfriend with the help of her brother. They stole his phone and wallet containing Dh7,700 as they detained him.

The case dates back to November 2021, when an African national filed a police report about his alleged kidnapping, assault and forced robbery by his ex-girlfriend and her brother.

According to his testimony, he received a call from his former girlfriend, asking him for a meeting at her residence. At the residence, he was assaulted and tied up by her brother and another person.

He added that they stole his phone and cash.

He kept screaming inside the apartment for help -- 30 minutes later, the girl's brother decided to move him to Sharjah.

As he was being transported, the suspects stopped in front of a grocery store to buy water for the victim, so the latter took advantage of the opportunity and fled the vehicle and reported the incident to the police.

The woman and her brother were arrested in the same apartment.

During police investigation, the woman confessed to luring the victim to her residence with help of her brother. She added that she wanted to take revenge on him for allegedly financially deceiving her mother.

The accused siblings confessed to their crime and were referred to Public Prosecution.

The two were sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to six months imprisonment followed by deportation after serving their sentence.