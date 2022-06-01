Dubai: Two given 10 years in jail for kidnapping, assaulting, robbing woman

They also held the girl hostage and threatened to publish immoral videos of her on social media

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 8:35 AM

Two Asian men have been given 10 years in prison and a Dh187,000 fine for kidnapping, assaulting and stealing from a female compatriot.

The Dubai Criminal Court has also ordered their deportation after they complete their sentence.

According to police records, the young woman filed a report after escaping from the villa she had been held in for two days. She said she had been forced into the residence after the first accused, who she had agreed to go for a walk and a coffee with, showed up in a vehicle with the second accused.

The men proceeded to assault the woman and stole the Dh7,000 she had on her. They also forced her to give up her password for a shopping app and transfer Dh180,000 from her bank account to several people in their home country.

ALSO READ:

The victim also said the men filmed her in immoral situations and kept video clips of her passport on their phones, threatening to publish the videos on social media. A policeman confirmed the existence of these clips, with a person in the video talking about holding the woman hostage and asking for money in exchange for her release.