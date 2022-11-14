Abu Dhabi: Man sues firm for Dh5,775 after it fails to obtain Canadian work permit

The plaintiff said that after receiving his payment, the owner of the company started dodging him; he did not obtain the visa or refund the money

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:44 AM

A visa services company has been instructed to pay back Dh5,775 to a resident for failing to obtain for him a Canadian work permit.

The young man had filed a lawsuit against the firm at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court, demanding Dh13,000 for the firm's failure to obtain a Canadian work permit, despite taking his money.

The man said he contracted the firm to get him the permit for Canada since it claimed that it provided immigration services and issued visas for western countries.

He noted that he handed the entire amount to the owner of the company and obtained a receipt for Dh5775, which was part of the total cash. The man said the owner of the company refused to hand him a receipt for the rest of the cash.

The plaintiff added that after receiving the money, the owner of the company started dodging him and he did not obtain the visa for him. He also refused to refund his money which prompted him to drag the owner to court.

After hearing from all parties, the judge ordered the firm to refund Dh5,775 to the plaintiff because it had failed to obtain for him the work-permit visa as they had agreed in the contract.

Court rejected other claims by the plaintiff because he didn’t present receipts as evidence to confirm that he paid the cash to the owner of the company.

The firm has been told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

