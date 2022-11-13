Dubai: Two steal over Dh1.2 million by impersonating police, kidnapping investor

The Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convicted and fined him Dh5,000 after he was found guilty of theft
Two people have been jailed for impersonating police and kidnapping an investor. They also stole the SAR1.25 million (over Dh1.2 million) that was in his possession.
The details of the case date back to last February, when an Asian investor filed a report stating that he had been robbed by a Gulf national and another of Asian nationality.
The victim added that the first and second defendants told him that they were CID officers and the inquired about what he had inside his bag. They then asked him to accompany them to the police station to investigate the legality of the money in his possession. The victim got into a vehicle with them.
He said that the first defendant drove the vehicle to Al Nahda in Dubai and then asked him to get down from the car, leaving the bag behind. As soon as he got down, the criminal ran back to the car and fled with the money.
An investigation team was able to identify both the accused. One of them was arrested with SAR56,000. Another Dh130,000 was found upon searching his home. He had transferred part of the stolen amount to his home country through several bank transfers.
He gave the police the location of his partner, the Gulf national, who was then arrested. He said that his partner had told him that the victim illegally smuggled money.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them and sentenced them to one year in prison. They were also fined the value of the stolen money.The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.
