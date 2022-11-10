Abu Dhabi: Man loses Dh3,000 in job scam; fraudster ordered to pay him back

The accused said he could process the visa of the resident's brother and get him employed, court records show

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 11:16 AM

A scammer who offered fake jobs has been ordered to pay back Dh3,000 he took from a resident.

Records at Al Ain Court of First Instance showed that the Abu Dhabi resident was looking for a job for his brother when he met the defendant. The latter said he could get the young man employed for a Dh3,000 fee and added that he could also process the visa.

The resident agreed to pay the amount but the accused failed to fulfil his promise and didn't take his brother for the role, according to court papers.

The complainant said the man refused to give his money back, prompting him to file a case.

Investigations confirmed that the defendant took the money, and an eye witness said he was present in the car when the Dh3,000 was handed over.

After hearing from all parties, the judge ordered the defendant to return the amount and pay for all legal expenses.

