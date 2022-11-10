Dubai: Man promises residence visas at 'cheap' price; jailed

The convict, who was found to have committed similar frauds previously, will be deported from the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 9:52 AM

A 43-year-old has been sentenced to one month in prison and fined Dh3,100 for visa fraud.

A lawsuit was filed against him, stating that he claimed that he would be able to obtain residence visas for the victim and his family members at a low cost. He also said that he had experience in doing this.

The victim said that the accused charged Dh3,100 for the visas and his services. After he received the money, he stopped responding to the victim, evading his attempts to contact him.

The wife of the victim said that she was also present when they handed over the money to the man. She added that he asked them to wait for a week while he got the visas ready.

In the Public Prosecution's investigation, it was found that the convict had a long history and prior records of the same crime. He confessed to the crime and will be deported after serving his sentence.

