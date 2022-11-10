Dubai: Man promises residence visas at 'cheap' price; jailed

Dubai: Man stabs compatriot for flirting with his girlfriend, gets Dh20,000 fine, 2 months in jail
The victim was left injured and was unable to carry out regular activities for 20 days
A 43-year-old has been sentenced to one month in prison and fined Dh3,100 for visa fraud.
A lawsuit was filed against him, stating that he claimed that he would be able to obtain residence visas for the victim and his family members at a low cost. He also said that he had experience in doing this.
The victim said that the accused charged Dh3,100 for the visas and his services. After he received the money, he stopped responding to the victim, evading his attempts to contact him.
The wife of the victim said that she was also present when they handed over the money to the man. She added that he asked them to wait for a week while he got the visas ready.
In the Public Prosecution's investigation, it was found that the convict had a long history and prior records of the same crime. He confessed to the crime and will be deported after serving his sentence.
ALSO READ:
The victim was left injured and was unable to carry out regular activities for 20 days
The incident happened when the woman attempted to flee the vehicle without paying the fare for her trip
The plaintiff said he had received a call saying that they had never received the fees and would enrol the students only upon payment
She said that the money was sent to him via bank transfer, over a period of six years
The woman was sleeping in a hotel room when the accused suddenly woke her up, slapped her in the face, and beat her up, court records show
The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court of First Instance found him guilty of endangering the motorcyclist's life, reckless driving and other counts
The woman was earlier convicted by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court in absentia after she was found guilty of insulting the man and violating online laws
The incident happened as a result of a financial dispute that escalated into violence and rendered the victim incapable of working for 20 days