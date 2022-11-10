Abu Dhabi: Son sued by father for overstaying in his house; court orders him to vacate the property

The man told the court that his son had reached the age of 39, and that it was high time for him to fully take care of his expenses, including housing

A 39-year-old man has been ordered to vacate his father’s house after the latter complained that he has overstayed on his property despite the fact that he already built his own home.

Official court documents stated that the father filed a lawsuit against his son demanding that he be forced to leave the apartment which is annexed to his home and hand it back to him.

The dad said in his lawsuit that he has sheltered his son in his apartment for many years until he was able to construct his own house.

He noted that he asked the son to vacate his apartment and stay in his newly built home but the latter refused, which prompted him to be taken to court.

The father told the court that his son had reached the age of 39, was sane, was working and earning, and that it was high time for him to fully take care of his expenses, including housing.

The son’s lawyer confirmed that his client was disabled and that he has lived in his father’s house since childhood.

He also argued that it was not right for the father to chase away his disabled son from his house and that the father keeping the son in his home is not considered hosting.

After hearing the case, the Al Ain Court of First Instance issued a ruling instructing the son to vacate his father’s house.

The man was also told to pay for his father’s legal expenses.

