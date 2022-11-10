Dubai: Death penalty given to worker for premeditated murder of businessman, his wife

The incident happened when the woman attempted to flee the vehicle without paying the fare for her trip
The Court of Appeal in Dubai has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance giving the death penalty to a worker for the premeditated murder of a businessman and his wife; the attempted murder of their daughter; and the theft of Dh2,000.
The details of the case date back to June 2020, when the daughter of a businessman filed a report of an assault on her parents inside their home in the Arabian Ranches. The man stabbed her in the neck with a knife intending to kill her, but she resisted him by kicking him, after which she fled the scene.
She said she entered her parents' room, where she found that they were lying on the floor and stained with blood. She said that when she tried to talk to them she got no response.
She then reported the incident to the police through her father's phone. A policeman stated that a team of investigators collected evidence and concluded that the suspect was a worker who worked in the victim's villa several months ago.
The convict confessed to his crime and was sentenced to death earlier. The Court of Appeal then upheld the ruling.
