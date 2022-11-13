Dubai: Gang steals Dh1.4-million sports car; sentenced to jail, fined, to be deported

They rented the Lamborghini for seven days and paid the amount of the vehicle's rent, after submitting all the required documents

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 10:48 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance which sentenced a gang of Eastern Europeans to prison for a year. The gang was also ordered to pay Dh1,400,000. They will be deported after serving their sentence.

Last March, a representative of a luxury vehicle rental company reported the theft of a 2019 Lamborghini vehicle worth Dh1,400,000.

According to his testimony, one of the defendants rented the vehicle for seven days and paid the amount of the vehicle's rent, after submitting all the required documents.

He added that a representative from the company delivered the vehicle to the given address of a villa in Palm Jumeirah, where the accused received it. After the expiry of the lease, the accused did not return the vehicle on time, so the police were informed of the incident.

An investigation team from Dubai Police gathered inferences and identified the suspects. It was found that the first suspect rented the vehicle and handed it over to the gang members, then travelled outside the country.

A policeman stated in the investigations that all five of the accused were identified and arrested. One of them admitted that they were asked to disconnect the navigation device and connect it to an external battery that does not reveal their crime. Another admitted that he changed the engine base numbers and provided them with other vehicle number plates with help of the rest of the accused. They handed the vehicle to a shipping company to transport it outside the country using forged documents.