Covid in UAE: Abu Dhabi eases quarantine rules, increases capacity at events

Human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions from Saturday.
According to the new guidelines, those affected with Covid-19 don’t need to wear wrist bands while they are in home quarantine. Quarantine rule is removed for those in contact with Covid patients but they will have to undergo daily Covid PCR tests for five consecutive days.
Tourist places and commercial premises can function with 90 per cent capacity. Face mask is optional in outdoor spaces while it’s mandatory at indoor spaces. However, social distancing rules will have to be observed. Green Pass and EDE scanners will be in place for these places. For events also the same rules will be applicable.
Capacity will be increased to 90 per cent for private events, the NCEMA said.
To enter Abu Dhabi government offices, Green Pass is required for all employees, visitors and contractors. Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter government offices without an exemption.
