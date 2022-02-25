Covid in UAE: Social distancing scrapped in places of tourism; masks still mandatory in closed spaces

One of the first countries to cover this age group.
All social distancing norms have been scrapped in ‘economic’ and places of tourism, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Friday. However, mask-wearing in closed places continues to remain mandatory.
The NCEMA, however, has stressed the continuity of following the Green Pass requirement on the Al Hosn App, or presenting a negative PCR test result of no more than 96 hours to attend all local events, exhibitions, activities, cultural and social activities.
The authority has also announced the return of all sports activities for all age groups, while obligating the public to follow the Green Pass or present a negative PCR of not more than 96 hours, in addition to maintaining the mandatory wearing of masks.
The sweeping reforms come in line with UAE’s strategy to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and support the nation’s efforts to achieve sustainable recovery, state news agency WAM has said.
