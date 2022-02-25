Covid in UAE: Social distancing scrapped in places of tourism; masks still mandatory in closed spaces

Green pass requirement on Al Hosn App remains mandatory to attend local events

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 11:02 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 11:07 PM

All social distancing norms have been scrapped in ‘economic’ and places of tourism, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Friday. However, mask-wearing in closed places continues to remain mandatory.

The NCEMA, however, has stressed the continuity of following the Green Pass requirement on the Al Hosn App, or presenting a negative PCR test result of no more than 96 hours to attend all local events, exhibitions, activities, cultural and social activities.

ALSO READ:

The authority has also announced the return of all sports activities for all age groups, while obligating the public to follow the Green Pass or present a negative PCR of not more than 96 hours, in addition to maintaining the mandatory wearing of masks.

The sweeping reforms come in line with UAE’s strategy to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and support the nation’s efforts to achieve sustainable recovery, state news agency WAM has said.