UAE flights: No Covid PCR test for vaccinated passengers

The mandir has curated an on-site exhibition for all visitors every Sunday to improve community ties
UAE1 day ago
The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) said Friday UAE-bound vaccinated travellers are not required to present a PCR test ahead of their travels.
Instead, travellers need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code. Unvaccinated individuals, however, must present an approved PCR examination result 48 hours ahead of their travels. Unvaccinated persons can also present a certificate of recovery from a Covid-19 infection within one month from the date of travel containing a system QR code.
The authority also recommends the necessity of following the requirements of examinations and vaccinations for the countries and destinations to which you want to travel from the UAE.
The wearing of face masks in open space has been made optional in the UAE, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) announced Friday. However, masks will continue to remain mandatory in closed areas. The new rules are effective Feb 26.
