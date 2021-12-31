Covid-19: India asks states to ramp up testing

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
coronavirus8 hours ago
India’s health ministry has advised states and union territories to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase vaccination pace and strict restrictions to counter the spread of infection.
As per the ministry’s data, 67.76 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 in India till December 30, 2021. There are 3,117 Covid-19 testing laboratories including 2,014 RTPCR, 941 antibody test, 132 CBNAAT and 30 others, across the country.
The country has 204 firms making RT-PCR test kits, 53 making rapid antigen kits, seven manufacturing home rapid antigen testing kits and four are in pipeline. India’s daily testing capacity is more than 2 million.
ALSO READ:
India noted a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, while official sources said that the reason behind the spike is the Omicron variant which has started replacing its predecessor Delta in India and the world.
As per the sources, Omicron variant infections account for around 80 per cent of Covid-19 cases detected among international travellers.
“The trend of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases shows that it is due to Omicron, which is replacing Delta in India and globally as well,” official sources told ANI.
However, most of the patients infected with Omicron are asymptomatic and some of them are mildly symptomatic, they added.
Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
coronavirus8 hours ago
'We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all'
coronavirus9 hours ago
Chief Medical Officer urges people to keep their social contacts as low as possible ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
coronavirus11 hours ago
Almost 199,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported during the week of December 16-23
coronavirus12 hours ago
Quebec will ban private gatherings and dining out, as well as impose a night curfew from New Year's Eve.
coronavirus12 hours ago
Number of hospital beds occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in English hospitals rose to 11,452
coronavirus18 hours ago
Data from the Department of Health shows a 29.7 per cent decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending December 25
coronavirus19 hours ago
Between December 15 and 29, there were 5,013 Covid cases in US waters reported to the CDC
coronavirus20 hours ago