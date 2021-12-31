Video: Man climbs up tree to avoid getting Covid-19 vaccine

He reportedly taunted healthcare workers to come up themselves if they wanted to give him his shot

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 1:45 PM

In a bizarre new video, a man is seen climbing a tree next to avoid getting a Covid vaccine.

According to India Today, the incident took place in Puducherry, India after government health workers were going door to door to give out jabs. The 40-year-old in Konnerikuppam village reportedly climbed the tree upon spotting the workers and said "I will not take the vaccine, you can't get me."

He can be seen in the video atop the tree next to his hut sporting a machete, reportedly to pretend he was pruning the tree's branches. Bemused villagers can be seen hanging around below.

ALSO READ:

The health workers and neighbours urged him to come down, telling him that vaccination was necessary to prevent the virus and that many in the village were already vaccinated. However, the man did not budge, even allegedly taunting the health workers, asking them to climb up the tree to administer the vaccine.

With no option left, the health workers eventually left the place.