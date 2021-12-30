Australia's cricket star Steve Smith gets stuck in lift, survives ordeal with M&M's

Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7
Cricket2 days ago
Australia batsman Steve Smith has had plenty of ups and downs in his career which probably prepared him for when his evening plans were ruined on Thursday after being trapped in an elevator between floors for 55 minutes before he was rescued.
Smith was dismissed in the nervous 90s when he captained the side in the second Ashes Test win in Adelaide but kept his nerve — and his humour — in the lift as he contacted his team mates for help before recording his ordeal on Instagram.
“Not quite the night I had planned, I’m currently stuck in a lift,” he said on a video showing his followers how he was trapped inside an elevator 20 storeys up.
“The doors won’t open, it’s out of service ... I’ve tried to get the door open, I’ve got this side open. (Australia team mate) Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open the door.”
Ever the reliable partner, Labuschagne made sure Smith was well fed, squeezing a packet of M&M’s through the gap in the doors as he tried to pry them open with a rod.
When a technician finally arrived and pried open the doors, Smith climbed out to applause from the “rescue team”.
“That’s 55 minutes I’ll probably never get back,” he said with a laugh after he was safely back in his room.
Australia have already wrapped up the Ashes series with a 3-0 lead ahead of the fourth test in Sydney starting on Jan. 5.
Cricket2 days ago
The faint hope of a turnaround in their fortunes in this series ended with them being scuttled out for 68 in their second innings and 14-run loss in Melbourne
Cricket2 days ago
With this win, India were placed second in the group behind Pakistan team
Cricket2 days ago
India are seeking a first Test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow
Cricket3 days ago
It came after the visitors — who must win in Melbourne — were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them
Cricket3 days ago
The Lankans displayed their batting might through centuries from Sadisha Rajapaksa and Chamindu Wickramasinghe
Cricket3 days ago
Rahul, who averaged 7.50 in four innings with a top score of 16 in South Africa three years ago, reached his ton off 218 balls
Cricket4 days ago
Fourteen Premier League games have been called off this month due to Covid-19
Cricket4 days ago