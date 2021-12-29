Lawmaker suffers bloody eye after parliamentary debate turns violent

She also found an old T-shirt and shaving cream bottle in her bag
Offbeat4 days ago
A member of the Kenyan parliament was hurt in the eye on Wednesday when another lawmaker hit him during a scuffle on the floor of the house.
The lawmakers had gathered to vote on changes to a law regulating the conduct of political parties and the formation of coalitions.
The session degenerated into a shouting match, in which television footage showed lawmakers crowding onto the floor of the chamber.
"Mr Speaker, we have been attacked in this house by the master of violence in this house," Benard Koros, sporting a bloodied eye, said in comments broadcast on parliament's television channel. "Now I can't see, I can't vote."
ALSO READ:
Christopher Omulele, serving as temporary speaker, said he had ordered lawmaker John Mbadi to leave for injuring Koros, and had barred him from returning for five days.
"It is disheartening and dishonourable for members to behave in this way," he told the chamber.
The footage also showed lawmakers throwing bottles at each other. The voting session was suspended until Mbadi had left.
Kenya holds elections next year. The presidential vote is expected to pit veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga against the current deputy president, William Ruto.
She also found an old T-shirt and shaving cream bottle in her bag
Offbeat4 days ago
Four of the wolves were shot dead
Offbeat4 days ago
The DMV can carry up to 21 passengers
Offbeat5 days ago
She performed the infant version of the Heimlich manoeuvre
Offbeat5 days ago
Healthcare workers at the private hospital aim to spread message of sustainability
Offbeat5 days ago
Dubbed Music of Recycling, the project aims to also benefit youths from disadvantaged backgrounds
Offbeat5 days ago
A student demonstrated for reporters, telling the screen she wanted to taste sweet chocolate
Offbeat6 days ago
Over 4.5 million people sign petition to commute the Colorado man's sentence
Offbeat6 days ago