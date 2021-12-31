Covid-19: India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

Agencies file

By Reuters Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 11:18 AM

Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.

