Around half a million South African health staff have received Johnson jabs as part of clinical trials
coronavirus15 hours ago
Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.
Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
ALSO READ:
Around half a million South African health staff have received Johnson jabs as part of clinical trials
coronavirus15 hours ago
Experts say the oral treatments block the virus’ ability to replicate and should withstand variants
coronavirus15 hours ago
Turkovac received emergency use authorisation from Turkish authorities last week
coronavirus16 hours ago
Following a recent mandate, all participants in screenings and official events must show proof of three vaccination doses
coronavirus17 hours ago
The variant 'multiplies so fast that the symptoms which used to come in 5-7 days earlier, now come in two to three days'
coronavirus17 hours ago
Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with over one million cases detected
coronavirus17 hours ago
The Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative has been integrated into the app
coronavirus17 hours ago
The former international conflict mediator first contracted the virus in March 2020
coronavirus18 hours ago