India: Covishield provides high levels of protection against coronavirus

Many hospitals across the US are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers
The Indian vaccine Covishield (known as Oxford/AstraZeneca in the UK) can provide high levels of protection against Covid-19 infections, according to a new study.
A recent analysis done on 500 healthcare workers by Pune-based BJMC and Sassoon hospital revealed that the participants showed high levels of protection (seroprevalence) even three to seven months after taking two doses of Covishield, according to a Times of India report.
The study also found that the antibody prevalence in the participants was above 90% months after receiving their second dose.
A booster shot was, however, advised by doctors. A third top-up dose does boost immunity against the new variant, based on an analysis of data from hundreds of Omicron cases.
