India: Covishield provides high levels of protection against coronavirus

Antibody prevalence above 90% months after receiving second dose

Reuter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 6:41 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 6:44 PM

The Indian vaccine Covishield (known as Oxford/AstraZeneca in the UK) can provide high levels of protection against Covid-19 infections, according to a new study.

A recent analysis done on 500 healthcare workers by Pune-based BJMC and Sassoon hospital revealed that the participants showed high levels of protection (seroprevalence) even three to seven months after taking two doses of Covishield, according to a Times of India report.

ALSO READ

The study also found that the antibody prevalence in the participants was above 90% months after receiving their second dose.

A booster shot was, however, advised by doctors. A third top-up dose does boost immunity against the new variant, based on an analysis of data from hundreds of Omicron cases.