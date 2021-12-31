Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid

England suffered an innings and 14-run loss to Australia on Tuesday in Melbourne as Root’s team surrendered the five-Test Ashes series
Cricket1 day ago
Sourav Ganguly, India’s cricket board chief, was discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Friday after recovering from Covid-19.
As per the Hospital sources, Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.
Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.
“The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly’s health status,” said Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release.
Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.
Cricket1 day ago
The two semifinals and the final will be held behind closed doors
Cricket1 day ago
Kohli completed a miserable 24 months on Wednesday that has brought him only 652 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 26.08
Cricket1 day ago
India are on their latest quest for a first Test series victory in South Africa and were in a strong position to take an initial step toward achieving that
Cricket1 day ago
India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side
Cricket2 days ago
The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year
Cricket3 days ago
Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7
Cricket3 days ago
The faint hope of a turnaround in their fortunes in this series ended with them being scuttled out for 68 in their second innings and 14-run loss in Melbourne
Cricket3 days ago