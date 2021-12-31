Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (centre) waves to his fans after being released from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI)

BCCI president Ganguly had tested positive on Monday

By ANI Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 4:44 PM

Sourav Ganguly, India’s cricket board chief, was discharged from Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Friday after recovering from Covid-19.

As per the Hospital sources, Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.

Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and had received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

“The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda had kept a close watch on Ganguly’s health status,” said Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital in an official release.

Ganguly, the former Indian skipper, was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and had also undergone emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.