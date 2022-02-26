Covid-19: Dubai relaxes mask rules; when and where should you still wear them?

Effective today, masks are no longer mandatory in open spaces

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 11:30 AM

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has updated several of its Covid-19 regulations in the city.

The new measures came into effect today, February 26.

Here is everything you need to know before stepping out for the weekend:

- Wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, etc.

- Wearing of masks have been made optional for outdoor areas, such as beaches, public parks, etc.

- Close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine

- Among updated travel protocols, Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code

- Unvaccinated Dubai-bound passengers need to present a negative PCR test result done within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 containing at QR code, obtained one month before the date of travel

