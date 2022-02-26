Covid-19: Dubai relaxes mask rules; when and where should you still wear them?

More than a million injections of the anti-viral medicine had been sent overseas
In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has updated several of its Covid-19 regulations in the city.
The new measures came into effect today, February 26.
- Wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, etc.
- Wearing of masks have been made optional for outdoor areas, such as beaches, public parks, etc.
- Close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine
- Among updated travel protocols, Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code
- Unvaccinated Dubai-bound passengers need to present a negative PCR test result done within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 containing at QR code, obtained one month before the date of travel
