Coronavirus: UAE reports 95 Covid-19 cases, 139 recoveries, no deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 95 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 139 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,497.
The new cases were detected through 26,699 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on January 13 are 1,047,936 while total recoveries stand at 1,031,091. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,229,193 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
