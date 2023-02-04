Coronavirus: UAE reports 89 Covid-19 cases, 97 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,367
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 89 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 97 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 14,291.
The new cases were detected through 21,301 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on February 4 is 1,049,729 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,090. The death toll is still at 2,348.
Over 198,729,622 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
ALSO READ:
Total active cases stand at 14,367
Total active cases stand at 14,370
Total active cases stand at 14,334
Total active cases stand at 14,347
Total active cases stand at 14,340
Total active cases stand at 14,372
The latest guidelines were issued as the state is at risk of a resurgence in Covid cases
Only a few dozen deaths were recorded officially in December before the government announcement