Coronavirus: UAE reports 89 Covid-19 cases, 97 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,291

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 10:47 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 89 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 97 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,291.

The new cases were detected through 21,301 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 4 is 1,049,729 while total recoveries stand at 1,033,090. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,729,622 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

