Coronavirus: UAE reports 87 Covid-19 cases, 88 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,400

By Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 5:51 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 87 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 88 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,400.

The new cases were detected through 28,403 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 28 is 1,049,209 while total recoveries stand at 1,032,461. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,580,705 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

