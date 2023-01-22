Coronavirus: UAE reports 79 Covid-19 cases, 82 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,367

By Web Desk Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 8:54 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 79 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 82 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,367.

The new cases were detected through 19,487 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 22 is 1,048,702 while total recoveries stand at 1,031,987. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,418,214 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

