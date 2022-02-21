Coronavirus: UAE reports 651 Covid-19 cases, 2,640 recoveries, 2 deaths

Total active cases stand at 51,941

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 651 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,640 recoveries and two deaths.

The new cases were detected through 410,158 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 21 are 875,258, while total recoveries stand at 821,021. The death toll now stands at 2,296.

Over 134.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs announced an update to the country's health entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport.

Starting today, February 20, all passengers arriving in the Kingdom of Bahrain through Bahrain International Airport will not be required to take a PCR test or quarantine upon arrival.

News that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for Covid-19 drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from across the country on Sunday, with politicians and the public wishing the 95-year-old to recover.

Many said they were troubled by the news after the world’s longest reigning monarch pulled out of a number of high-profile events and spent a night in hospital last October, igniting fears about her health.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted Covid-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will lift Covid-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern refused to set a hard date, but said there would be a narrowing of vaccine requirements after Omicron reaches a peak, which is expected in mid to late March.

This news comes after Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of being shut in the pandemic as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

Israel has also announced on Sunday that it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country beginning next month as the latest wave of the coronavirus recedes.

Foreign tourists, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, would be required to take PCR coronavirus tests before their flights and upon landing. The rules go into effect on March 1.